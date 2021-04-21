Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 6,806 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 197,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $139.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

