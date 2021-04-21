LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries comprises about 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. 2,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

