Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 170,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 105.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

