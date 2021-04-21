Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $545,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.