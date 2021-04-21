Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $146,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

