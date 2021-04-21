Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

SCHR stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

