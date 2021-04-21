Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

