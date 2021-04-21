LendingClub (LC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,187 shares of company stock worth $289,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

