Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.54.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lennox International stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,929. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.53. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $168.94 and a 12-month high of $339.02.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
