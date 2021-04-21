Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,929. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.53. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $168.94 and a 12-month high of $339.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.