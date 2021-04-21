Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Up 3.9%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $133.00. 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNZNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank raised Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

