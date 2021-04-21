Leslie’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

