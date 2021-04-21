Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.09

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 29951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 51.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

