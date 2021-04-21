LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 726,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 35.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

