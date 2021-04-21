LINKA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

