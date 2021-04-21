Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.61

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 2041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

