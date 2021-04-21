L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

