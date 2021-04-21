Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Camping World by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE:CWH opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.