Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,985 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

