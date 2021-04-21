Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HBB stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

