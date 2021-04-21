Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,713 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

