Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

