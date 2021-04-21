Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

