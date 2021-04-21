Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,626,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 468,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,775. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

