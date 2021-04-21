Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

