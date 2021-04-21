Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $671,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,039,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

