Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $136.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

