Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,900 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.