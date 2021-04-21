Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

STAA stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.35 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $972,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

