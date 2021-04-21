Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

