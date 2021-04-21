LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.25.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

