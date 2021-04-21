LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Popular by 407.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after buying an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

