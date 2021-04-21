LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

