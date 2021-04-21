LPL Financial LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,800 shares of company stock valued at $719,261. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

