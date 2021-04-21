LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,841 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DHT by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

