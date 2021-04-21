LPL Financial LLC Sells 636 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ESLT. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

