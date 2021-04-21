Lucira Health’s (LHDX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. Lucira Health has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

