Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,372,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,351,049. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

