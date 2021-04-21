Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNDNF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

LNDNF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $31.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

