LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

