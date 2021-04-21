LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 76.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $287,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

