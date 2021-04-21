LVW Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

