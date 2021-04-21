LVW Advisors LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $278.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

