LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

