LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,880 shares of company stock worth $853,816. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

