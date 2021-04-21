LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 7,651 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 304.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

