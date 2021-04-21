LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

