M. Kraus & Co Has $6.20 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

