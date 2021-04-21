M. Kraus & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.