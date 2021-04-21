Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.