MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%.

MMMB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 99,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.